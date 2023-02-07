Kaithi 2: Karthi And Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Tamil Film To Start Shooting On THIS Date

Tamil blockbuster 'Kaithi' will soon be returning with a promising blockbuster sequel. Lokesh Kanagaraj, the young filmmaker released his creation 'Kiathi' in 2019 featuring the hit role of 'Karthi' which gained immense fan-following in the South cinema.

Now, the filmmaker has decided to extend the universe further by incorporating the characters of Kaithi with the narrative of superstar Kamal Haasan, where the much-awaited sequel to the film is all set to go on floors.

As per the latest updates, filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj already has a list of directorial ventures where he is planning to extend his cinematic universe with more sequels and new installments in his bag, kickstarting the shooting of 'Kaithi 2' in 2023 itself.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the much-awaited sequel of the film will feature the role of Karthi and will also celebrate the character Dilli to go on floors exactly two months after the release of Lokesh's upcoming venture 'Leo' which features Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role.

For the unaware, 'Leo' is touted to be the latest installment of Lokesh Cinematic Universe which is all set to hit the theaters on October 19 this year. Therefore, after the film's release, the team will develop a rough screenplay for 'Kaithi 2' and will instantly start planning for the pre-production work.

The report also stated that filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj made exciting revelations about his grand plans for LCU films and has confirmed the entry of Thalapathy Vijay in joining his universe, debuting with the film 'Leo' which also has a connection with the worlds of 'Kiathi' and 'Vikram.'

An independent film is also in development for Suriya's character 'Rolex' from the Kamal Haasan starrer, as Lokesh wishes to bring the leading stars of the film under one shed including Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay, Suriya, and Karthi.