Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Parth Samthaan And Niti Taylor's Show

ALL the 'MaNan' fans, your favourite couple Nandini and Manik are back with Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 4. Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan has been one of the most popular coming-of-age rom-com. Starring Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan in the lead role, the show is all set to return with its fourth season. The audience absolutely loves Niti and Parth's on-screen chemistry and also adores their off-screen friendship.

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 4: When and where to watch this romantic drama

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 4 will stream on Voot from December 2.



Announcing the new season, Voot wrote, "#MaNan fans assemble, your favourite epic love story is back for season 4!"

The star cast wrapped up shooting for Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan in September 2022. Sharing the after-wrap-up party pictures, Niti wrote, "After the Wrap Party, it's an Official Wrap for Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan Season 4..! Cast there from Season 1 to 4..!"

Sharing pictures with the star cast, Niti wrote, "Coming Soon .. on Voot."

Parth and Niti essay the role of Nandini and Manik respectively in the show and their fans lovingly call them 'MaNan'. Both actors rose to immense fame after starring in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.

Earlier, the show used to air on MTV, then shifted to the OTT platform, Voot.

Apart from Parth and Niti, the show stars Ayaz Ahmed, Veebha Anand, and Kishwer Merchant.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parth was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, along with Erica Fernandez. As per reports, he will soon make his Bollywood debut in the movie Ghudchadi, along with Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.

Niti is currently participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 as a contestant. She was last seen in Khatra Khatra Khatra as a guest star.