Kailash Kher Breaks Silence On Attempting Suicide During Dark Days, Says 'I Almost Jumped Into River Ganga’

Bollywood veteran singer Kailash Kher recently opened up about his suicide attempt revealing his dark phase during an interview. The singer-composer revealed his struggle for years before finding his love for music when he felt like a misfit.

In an interview with ANI, Kailash Kher stated, "I had done many odd jobs to survive. I was 20 or 21 when I started doing export business in Delhi. I used to send handicrafts to Germany. Unfortunately, all of a sudden that business collapsed. After facing several problems in business, I went to Rishikesh to become a 'pandit'."

He further stated, "However, I used to feel that I was a misfit there as my fellow mates were younger than me and my views never matched theirs. I was dejected as I was failing in everything..so one day I tried to commit suicide by jumping into the river Ganga."

Kailash Kher also spoke about how a man came to his rescue, he said, "But a person at the Ghat jumped in the Ganga immediately and saved me. He asked, 'Tairna nahin aata gaya kyu tha? I replied, 'Marne'…aur meri suicide ki baat jaane ke baad unhone mujhe tez ki tapli maari sar pe."

Kailash Kher also shared that he locked himself in his room the next day without his meal, and kept wondering about his existence while communicating with God during his dark phase.

Earlier in 2022, according to a report in Hindustan Times, Kailash Kher recalled the time in his early 20s when he landed up in Rishikesh to become a priest. Kailash Kher said, "I was a 30-year-old man when I came to Bombay and knew life by then. But, I was in my 20s when I had failures in many other endeavors and then struggled with depression."

He also added, "I even attempted suicide. I must be 21 or 22 when I had such feelings that I am useless to the world and I am not supposed to be born in this time and world, this plastic world. This is what I thought at the time. I jumped in the Ganga river one day - I am a suicide survivor."

The 'Teri Deewani' singer continued, "Then someone saved me. It must be a miracle, but at the time I thought I must be such a useless man and failure that I even failed in this. After that, I stayed inside my room for a few days, lamenting my failures."

He thus concluded and said, "I believe it must be mother Ganga pushing me away and sending me towards father, the sea. So I landed at the seashore - Bombay. The way out of such suicidal thoughts came when I stopped thinking whether I am useless or useful and concentrated on my work."

Kailash Kher is a renowned name in the Bollywood industry delivering blockbuster hits in his career, he gave many songs including 'Teri Deewani', 'Saiyyan', 'Chand Sifarish', 'Ya Rabba', and many others under his credit.