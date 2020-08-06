A case of accidental death has been registered by the police. The body has been sent for autopsy. Based on the condition of the body, the police suspect the actor died by suicide two days ago.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Television actor and model Sameer Sharma has reportedly died by suicide. The 44-year old actor, who was best known for his role in the TV serial Yeh Rishte hai Pyaar Ke, was found hanging from his kitchen ceiling at his residence in Malad West on Wednesday night, news agency ANI reported, quoting Malad police.

A case of accidental death has been registered by the police. The body has been sent for autopsy. Based on the condition of the body, the police suspect the actor died by suicide two days ago.

Further details are awaited.

Sameer was noted for playing Nitin in Dil Kya Chahta Hai and Krishna Agarwal in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki.



The news of Sameer Sharma's death triggered an outpouring of condolence messgaes on Twitter. Several bollywood celebrities including Shraddha Kapoor, Esha Gupta and Mughdha Veira Godse expressed grief and shock over the demise of the television actor.



Actor Shraddha Kapoor simply tweeted "Sameer Sharma" along with a heart emoticon.

❤️ Sameer Sharma — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) August 6, 2020





Pyaar Ka Punchnaama actor Nushrratt Bharuccha wrote, "What a devastating news. Hope you find your peace Sameer. May God bless your soul."

What a devastating news. Hope you find your peace Sameer. May God bless your soul. — Nushrratt Bharuccha (@Nushrratt) August 6, 2020

'Fashion' actor Mugdha Veira Godse tweeted: "RIP!!! #SameerSharma deepest condolences to the family. Om Shanti..."





RIP!!! #SameerSharma

deepest condolences to the family 🙏🙏🙏

Om Shanti...

— Mugdha Veira Godse (@mugdhagodse267) August 6, 2020

Posted By: Lakshay Raja