New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kacha Badam fame singer Bhuban Badyakar has met with a car accident on late Monday evening. The accident took place while Bhuban was learning to drive a recently purchased new car. The singer was immediately sent to a Super Speciality hospital in Birhum, West Bengal after he hurt his chest.

The singer got his fame from a song named Kacha Badam that was viral on Instagram and other social media. The song has everyone hooked onto its catchy tune and on the gazillions of reels that were made.

Most recently, Bhuban who use to sell peanuts before all the fame and name was seen performing at Kolkata's plush club in a shimmery black jacket. He was also seen dancing to his own song in an Instagram Reel uploaded by actor Neel Bhattacharya. In a video uploaded on Instagram, Bhuban Badyakar is seen dancing to the song along with a group who are all doing the famous hook steps.

“With the Man Himself who sang this song. Support This Gem… Happy to meet him,” the caption of the video said.

Earlier in an interview with TOI, the singer had said, "Many people in my area had insulted and mocked me when I first came up with this song. And now, when the song has gone viral, they want to meet me, visit me at my home. Some have even urged me to take a selfie with them. This is the irony. Time and luck change for everyone."

Bhuban Badyakar hails from the Dubrajpur block of Kuraljuri village of Laxminarayan Pur Panchayat in West Bengal. The peanut seller became an overnight sensation after a YouTube channel called ‘Ektara’ captured a video of him singing the ‘Kacha Badam (raw peanuts)’ song.

Posted By: Ashita Singh