Kabzaa Teaser: Kiccha Sudeep And Upendra-Starrer Is An Epic Saga Of 'Rise Of The Gangster' | Watch

AFTER THE success of Vikrant Rona, Kiccha Sudeep is back with another big-budgeted film 'Kabzaa'. The movie also stars Upendra and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. Rana Daggubati unveiled the teaser of Kabzaa, which will be a pan-India film as well. Set in 1942 in the pre-independence era, the movie revolves around the rise of a gangster. Watch the teaser here.

The teaser opens by giving tribute to the late actor Puneet Rajkumar. The video first showcases a glimpse of the pre-independence era, 1942, and shows the struggles of the villagers. The teaser says, "A New Era, Rise Of the Gangster, Now It's our time to make history". The teaser ends with 'Every ending has a beginning'. The video first shows a glimpse of superstar Upendra and then also shows Kiccha Sudeep holding a gun. The teaser ends with a glimpse of Shriya Saran.

The background score in the teaser is epic and matches the grand scale of the video. Moreover, the visuals in the video also look spectacular.

Upendra posted a still of himself from the teaser and wrote "Thank You".

The audience was quick to point out that the Kabzaa teaser gives a vibe similar to the KGF franchise. One person commented, "Man... What a BGM by Ravi Basrur... BGM gives me goosebumps. It reminds me of KGF but it looks like a perfect epic movie to watch on the big screen!" Another commented, "from visuals to bgm, it totally feels like KGF. and what a teaser."

Apart from Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep and Shriya Sara, the movie stars Prakash Raj, Kabir Duhan Singh, Jagapathi Babu, Boman Irani, Murali Sharma, M Kamaraj and Posani Krishna Murali. Kabzaa is a pan-India film and will release in seven languages-Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali, Hindi and Marathi. The release date of the movie is not revealed yet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sudeepa made his debut with the film 'Thayavva' in 1997. In Bollywood, he was last seen in Dabangg 3, along with Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha. His latest film Vikrant Rona was a box office success and is streaming on Hotstar and Zee5. Whereas, Shriya Saran is currently working on the second instalment of Drishyam, along with Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna.