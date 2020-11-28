New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood music composers and singers Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, who shot to overnight fame with the song 'Bekhayali' from Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh last year, got engaged on Friday. The announcement came out as a surprise for Sachet-Parampara fans as they had a private ceremony with family.

The adorable engagement pictures of the couple were shared by an Instagram page--studiokellyphotography. In one of the pictures, Sachet is seen bend on his knees and offering flowers to his lady love. Parapara is in all smiles and blush while taking the flowers. The duo looks so adorable together and their pink and peachy background added more love to their special moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Studio Kelly Photography (@studiokellyphotography)

In the picture, Sachet is seen wearing shot pink coloured Kurta along with white Payjama. Whereas, Parampara is seen wearing a pink coloured shimmery saree along with beautifully sequenced earings. In one of the pictures, Parampara is seen offering a wedding ring to her partner and Sachet is in all happiness.

One of the pictures where Sachet is offering a wedding ring to Parampara left netizens in awe. The moment is so astounding and captured very well. The duo also gets clicked by the family members. But, their picture posing hand in hand is best among all.

Sachet and Parampara never missed a chance to flaunt their love for each other on social media. They have shared multiple pictures together on their media handles. However, they haven't shared any engagement pictures on their private accounts yet.

Sachet and Parampara had participated in a singing-based reality show in 2015. Later, the duo started composing and singing songs for Bollywood films. They have given music for Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Kabir Singh and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The duo will join hands for Shahid Kapoor's Jersey.

Posted By: Srishti Goel