New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kabir Singh fame Nikita Dutta and soulful singer Jubin Nautiya have been hitting the headline for quite some time now. As per media reports, the duo has been dating for the past few months. Now, several rumours of their engagement surfaced on the internet when their recent photos went viral. As soon as the pictures appeared on the internet, fans couldn't stop gushing.

Talking about the picture, Nikita can be seen dressed in a golden lengha while Jubin Nautiyal looked dapper in a maroon sherwani with a black scarf. As soon as the pictures were shared by Jubin, fans spammed the comment section with several questions and congratulatory messages. One commented, "Congratulations," followed by a heart emoji. "I'm excited Jubin sir," wrote another user. A fan in excitement wrote, "I can't wait literally i Just can't." However, killing the buzz, turns out that the picture was not from Jubin and Nikita's engagement but from their upcoming music video 'Mast Nazron Se'.

Sharing the picture, Jubin announced the date of their upcoming song. Jubin wrote, "Mast Nazron Se Releasing on 31st March"

Take a look at Jubin's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jubin Nautiyal (@jubin_nautiyal)

Apart from the pictures shared by Jubin, a few other pictures went viral where Jubin can be seen on one knee as Nikita gives her hand to the singer. While Nikita wore a gorgeous pink lehenga, which she paired with a statement choker and earrings, Jubin opted for a dark grey sherwani.

Check Pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedd__wishes (@wedd__wishes)

The duo has often been spotted hanging out together. However, remain quiet about the rumours. Several media reports also suggested that Jubin and Nikita's parents have met to finalize the things.

As per reports, Jubin and Nikita met on the sets of Kabir Singh. In the film, Nikita played the role of Jia, whereas Jubin sang Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen