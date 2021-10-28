New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: If you haven't been living under a rock all this while, then you must be aware of what a sensation Karan Johar's 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' created back then when it was released. The film didn't just become a superhit but also set trends that are still afresh among the audience.

Be it Kajol-Shah Rukh Khan's love story or Kareena Kapoor's dialogues, everything about the film was lit. Meanwhile, as much as the leading characters gained recognition for their exceptional roles, K3G's child artists also became overnight stars. The young Hrithik Roshan who played Laddoo and the young Pooja aka Malvika Raaj won everyone's hearts.

It's been 20 years since the movie is released and the little ones have grown up and now Malvika Raaj is all set to make a comeback in Bollywood. Yes, the actress is going to make her big debut in an action film titled 'Squad'.

The film also stars actor Danny Denzongpa's son Rinzing Denzongpa where Malvika will be seen performing some high-octane action scenes. Talking about her film she told IANS, "I am really excited for the film to reach the audience. The film revolves around a little Indian girl, who we rescue and bring back to our country amid all odds."

She later added, "My character in the film is a sniper shooter. All I can say is that my character is very sharp but also a lot of fun! She lives life on the edge and can handle tough situations with a lot of ease."

Squad has been helmed by Nilesh Sahay and has become the first Indian film ever to be shot in Belarus. This film will get an OTT release and will be available to stream on ZEE5 from November 12.

So guys, how excited are you? Do let us know.

With IANS inputs

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal