New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: One of the most loved celebrities Shehnaaz Gill has been hutting a lot of headlines these days. The actress was in the news because of her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Now, some photos and videos of Shehnaaz Gill from a shoot have surfaced online and her fans are claiming that it is from the set of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

A few fan pages have posted the videos and photos of Shehnaaz Gill. In the video, Shehnaaz can be seen in South Indian attire. She can be seen sporting a gajra and can be seen in a pink saree. Even though the face in the photos is not visible, fans are speculating that it is Shehnaaz Gill. Shehnaaz's fans are happy to see these pictures and are praising Shehnaaz's new look.

Earlier, Shehnaaz Gill and Salman Khan interacted at Arpita Khan's Eid party. The video of their cute interaction went viral on social media. However, it is not announced that Shehnaaz will be part of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali also features Pooja Hegde and Aayush Sharma. Earlier, Pooja shared a picture with Salman Khan's signature bracelet and wrote, "shoot begins".

Salman Khan also shared his new look from the film. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Shooting commences for my new film ….". In the picture, he can be seen with long hair. He can be seen sporting a black jacket, a pair of sunglasses and his signature bracelet.

It was reported that Shehnaaz Gill has joined the star cast of Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in 'Honsla Rakh', which also starred Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be seen in the Telugu film Godfather, starring Megastar Chiranjeevi. He will have a cameo role in this film. Salman will also have a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. His film Tiger 3 will release on April 21, 2023.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav