Kaari OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Sasikumar’s Telugu Sports Drama

Sasikumar’s ‘Kaari’ is all set for an OTT release this week. The film which released theatrically on November 25, 2022 has been helmed by Hemanth Kumar.

Starring M. Sasikumar, Parvathy Arun, J. D. Chakravarthy and Balaji Sakthivel, ‘Kaari’ also features Aadukalam Naren, Ammu Abhirami, Redin Kingsley and Nagineedu in pivotal roles. The film’s plot revolves around Sethu who is a champion jockey and a multimillionaire and Meena, a simple village girl. The two cross paths in a village race, where a horse jockey is training a ferocious Jallikattu bull. How the duo’s life takes turns forms the rest of the narrative of ‘Kaari’.

‘Kaari’ will be released on OTT on December 23, 2022. The film will be streaming exclusively on ZEE5 in Tamil language.

M. Sasikumar was recently seen in ‘Naan Mirugamaai Maara’. Talking about moving his character from the usual countryside man to a city based engineer, the actor spoke in a press interview and said, “In most films, I play a rural man. But in Naan Mirugamaai Maara, my character has a distinct profession. This sound engineer character is a common man who is bound by family sentiments. The film unfolds with how a common man can turn violent and go to any extent to protect his family," he adds.

"Since there are no songs in the film, the background score plays a vital role. Ghibran's music has enhanced the visual experience of Naan Mirugamaai Maara. Besides blood, rain is also an important element in the film," he added in his interview.

Talking about his experience working with director Sathyaashivaa, Sasikumar added, “He narrated this script to me during the lockdown. I liked how even in such a film filled with violence, he weaved the family aspect so well. For me, the most challenging part was the single-shot action sequence. I managed to pull off with the support of the director and the cordial team.”