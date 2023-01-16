Kaapa OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Malayalam Action-Thriller

The Malayalam language action-thriller film Kaapa is all set for its OTT release this week. The film, which released theatrically on December 22, 2022, opened to positive reviews from audiences and critics alike.

Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali and Anna Ben in the lead roles, Kaapa is directed by Shaji Kailas. The film’s plot explores the dark underbelly of Thiruvananthapuram where rival goondas clash in cold-blooded gang wars to gain dominion over the city's suburbs and slums.

Kappa’s digital streaming rights have been acquired by OTT giant Netflix. The film began streaming from January 19, 2023.

Talking about his character in the film, Prithviraj Sukumaran said Kaapamade him believe a strong story is the key to making a good cinema. The actor told a leading media portal in an interview, “Playing a character like Kotta Madhu was challenging because he rules his world with an iron fist and yet, abides by a certain version of right and wrong. This film has a very strong story and that I believe is the key to making good cinema today.”

Talking about the success of the film, Prithviraj Sukumaran spoke about the success of the film and said, “Kaapa's success speaks for itself and I am glad that Saregama shares my belief that films need to tell authentic, rooted stories and breakthrough formulaic making once and for all. We are thrilled with the way fans are appreciating the film."

Director of the film Shaji Kailas said, "The film's thumping success has underscored our belief in it. All of us were driven by the same need to tell a unique story that stays true to the backdrop it is set in. The fact that the audiences and the critics have equally loved it shows that authentic storytelling is here to stay."

