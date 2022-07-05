Kaali Poster Row: India Asks Canada To Withdraw 'Provocative Material'

The Indian High Commission in Canada on Monday urged the Canadian authorities to withdraw the 'disrespectful depiction of Hindu Gods' (the Kaali Poster) showcased as part of the 'Under the Tent' project at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto. The Commission's request came after the poster stirred a big controversy on social media that led to a police complaint against the documentary maker Leena Manimekalai.

“We have received complaints from leaders of the Hindu community in Canada about the disrespectful depiction of Hindu Gods on the poster… We are also informed that several Hindu groups have approached authorities in Canada to take action,” the High Commission said in a press release.

"We urge the Canadian authorities and the event organizers to withdraw all such provocative material," the Indian High Commission in Canada press release added.

Meanwhile, the poster of a documentary directed by filmmaker Leena Manimekalai drew flak on social media for hurting religious sentiments with the depiction of Goddess Kaali after it showed 'Kaali smoking cigarette' with a flag of the LGBTQ community in the background.

Following the backlash, filmmaker Leena Manimekalai landed in legal trouble after a police complaint was filed against her for hurting religious sentiments through a poster of her documentary 'Kaali'.

The portrayal of Goddess Kali in the poster did not go down well with a section of social media users who demanded the poster be withdrawn. Some even demanded strict action against her and the hashtag '#ArrestLeenaManimekal' is trending on Twitter.

Activist Rahul Easwar has called it a "hate poster" and stated that "this is spreading hate against the Hindu community and defaming our deities."

Also, after the complaint was filed against Leena, she took to Twitter to respond to all the charges saying she will give her life to be a voice ‘without fear’.

“I have nothing to lose. I want to be with a voice that speaks without fear of anything until it is. If the price is my life, I will give it,” Manimekalai tweeted.