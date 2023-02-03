K.Vishwanath, 5-Time National-Award Winning Legendary Telugu Filmmaker, Passes Away At 92

Veteran Telugu filmmaker K. Vishwanath, who was known as an actor and filmmaker par excellence, passed away on Thursday night. He was 92.

According to reports, K. Vishwanath was suffering from age-related ailments and was also undergoing treatment at the hospital. The filmmaker breathed his last at his residence in Hyderabad.

Popular for iconic films including Sankarabharanam, Sagara Sangamam, Swathi Muthyam and Swarna Kamalam, K. Vishwanath was a five-time national award winner. During his four-decade long career, the actor featured in over two dozens of films.

In 1992, K. Vishwanath was awarded the Padma Shri, and the Dada Saheb Phalke award in 2017. The actor also won the Filmfare awards ten times and seven state Nandi awards.

As soon as the reports came out, several Tollywood celebrities took to their social media accounts to pour in their condolences. Megastar Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter account and wrote, “Shocked beyond words! Shri K Viswanath ‘s loss is an irreplaceable void to Indian / Telugu Cinema and to me personally! Man of numerous iconic, timeless films! The Legend Will Live on! Om Shanti !!”

Actor Gautami Tadimalla wrote, “Cinema and audiences have lost a true doyen today. Shri Vishwanath garu has given us immortal classics that are a treasure & his era has defined telugu culture for all time. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti”

Actor Khushbu Sundar wrote that the industry has lost another gem. “We have lost another gem! What a legend! #KVishwanath gaaru will be remembered forever for his art, his passion and understanding of films. Never got an opportunity to work with him, but been a great admirer of his work. Will be missed. RIP #KVishwanathgaru Om Shanti,” read the actor’s tweet.

“Irreplaceable Loss to the world of Telugu Cinema. A Legend,A Creative Genius who has given a new direction with every cinema. You'll be celebrated till the end of cinema sir. May your soul rest in peace. Om Shanti 🙏 #RIPKVishwanath Garu,” wrote actor Sai Dharam Tej.