New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Global singing sensation Justin Bieber is all set to return to India after 5 years for a concert. Justin Bieber will perform in India's national capital on October 18, as part of his Justice world tour; it was announced on Tuesday. He last performed live in the country in 2017 at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium.

The Global icon will be visiting India as a part of the world tour that he is doing to promote his latest album ‘Justice’. This time, he will be visiting New Delhi and will perform at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Justin Bieber New Delhi 'Justice Tour' Ticket Bookings:

This time, the concert is being promoted by BookMyShow and Live Nation, with tickets set to go on sale at 12 p.m. IST on June 4 on BookMyShow. The pre-sale window will open on June 2. Reports say that BookMyShow is issuing around 43,000 tickets for Justin’s India visit, with tickets priced at ₹4,000/- onwards.

Besides India, the 'Peaches' singer will take his 'Justice' promotional world tour in over 40 countries around the world, between May 2022 and March 2023. More than 1.3 million tickets for Justin’s tour have reportedly been sold, so far.

Reportedly, Bieber's world tour will start in Mexico, with a stop in Italy before continuing on to Scandinavia for shows in August. Next up is South America, South Africa and the Middle East in September and October. The 2022-leg of the tour will close in Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Meanwhile, the singer is scheduled to perform in the UK and Europe in early 2023. Additional concert dates were been announced for Dubai, Bahrain, Sydney, New Delhi, Manila, Amsterdam, London and Dublin.

Earlier, Justin Bieber performed in Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium during his Purpose world tour in 2017, his first concert in the country. The concert was attended by celebs like Alia Bhatt, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bipasha Basu, Huma Qureshi, Sophie Choudry, Kanika Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayan Mukerji, Pooja Hegde.

Posted By: Ashita Singh