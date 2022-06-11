New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Canadian singer Justin Bieber is one of the most popular pop singers in the world and has a massive fan following. From Sorry to Baby, Justin has given some of the best chartbuster songs. Recently, the pop singer revealed on his Instagram account that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which has caused paralysis on the right side of his face. Justin was supposed to do the 'Justice World Tour' and he revealed that he had to cancel his shows because of his health.

Sharing the video, Justin wrote, "IMPORTANT PLEASE WATCH. I love you guys and keep me in your prayers".

In the video, Justin talked about Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which has caused face paralysis on the right side of his face. He said, "Hey everyone, Justin here. I wanted to update you guys on what's been going on. Obviously, as probably you can see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it is from a virus that attacks my ear and my facial nerves and causes my face to have paralysis. As you can see this eye is not blinking, I can not smile from this side of my face and this nostril won't move. So, there is full paralysis on this side of my face."

Justin also addressed the cancellation of his shows in the video and said that he needs to rest to get better. "So for those, who are frustrated by my cancellation for the next shows, I am just physically not capable of doing them. It's pretty serious as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case, but obviously my body is telling me that I gotta slow down. Hope you guys understand and I am just using this time to rest and relax and get back to 100 per cent so that I can do what I was born to do. I gotta rest so that I can get my face back to where it's supposed to be. I love you guys. Thanks for being patient with me and I am gonna get better," he said.

He further added, "I am doing these facial exercises to get my face back to normal. It will go back to normal. I don't know how much time it's gonna be. It's gonna be okay I hope. I trust God, it's all for a reason and nit sure what that is right now, but in the meantime, I am resting. I love you guys. Peace."

