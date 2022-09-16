Justin Bieber Cancels India Tour Citing 'Health Issues'

Hollywood sensation and singer Justin Bieber, who enjoys a massive popularity all around the world, has reportedly called off his global tour citing ‘health issues’. The ‘Baby’ hitmaker was slated to perform in the national capital in October.

A spokesperson from BookMyShow confirmed the news on Thursday, adding that the development has left Indian producers ‘disappointed’. “We are extremely disappointed to share that the ‘Justin Bieber Justice World Tour – India’ scheduled for October 18th, 2022 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi has been cancelled owing to the singer’s health condition,” read the statement by the official.

The statement further added that the singer will not be able to perform in other countries including Chile, South Africa, UAE etc due to his disorder. “We have just been informed that due to health concerns, he will unfortunately not be able to make it next month. Along with New Delhi in India, the artist has also cancelled other stops in the tour’s run-up to the India show including Chile, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, Bahrain, UAE and Israel,” the BookMyShow spokesperson said.

The concert marked the return of Justin Bieber to India for the second time, after delivering a housefull concert back in 2017. The ‘Sorry’ singer performed in Mumbai as part of his Purpose World Tour, which was attended by several A-listers from Bollywood. Justin was supposed to perform live at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on October 18.

Reportedly, the tickets to the October concert were sold long time ago and the e-commerce website will be refunding the amount to the customers for the same.

“BookMyShow has already initiated a full and complete refund of the ticket amount for all consumers who had purchased tickets for the show. The complete refund will be reflected within 10 working days in the customer’s source account of the original transaction,” read the statement by the official.

“We deeply regret the inconvenience caused but we promise, there is a lot more music and live entertainment coming your way, soon,” the statement added.

For the unversed, Justin Bieber had revealed earlier this year about being diagnosed with the Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which caused a partial paralysis to his face. Soon after, the singer had taken a break from performing on stage.