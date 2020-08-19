The Supreme Court accepted the plea of transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput case to CBI.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk:

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, since then the late actor’s death case has taken several twists and turns. Now the biggest development is being made in the case, Supreme Court on Wednesday accepted the plea to transfer Sushant Singh Rajput death case to CBI. Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, friends and Bollywood fraternity showed their faith in the judiciary and said truth wins.

SC also said that any other FIR registered in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput's death will also be investigated by the CBI. We hope that we should get justice very soon. The family is very happy with the verdict: Vikas Singh, Lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father https://t.co/93a6w4HoqA Also Read Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case | 'Truth will remain the same': Rhea.. — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajputs layers Vikas Singh told news agency ANI, “10 times PCThis is a victory for Sushant Singh Rajput's family. SC ruled on all points in our favour. The Court also clearly said that the FIR registered at Patna was correct”.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, who has been seen supporting SSR’s family throughout the struggle also shared a picture with a note, “Justice is the truth in action.. Truth Wins”.

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti wrote on Twitter, Congratulations to my extended Family!! So happy... first step towards victory and unbiased investigation. #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #OurfullfaithonCBI".

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who had joined warriors of SSR and CBI for SSR also shared his happiness after the Supreme Court Verdict. He wrote on Twitter, “Jai Ho.. Jai Ho.. Jai Ho”.

Bihar DGP told ANI, “"I'm very happy. SC order has strengthened trust people have in the Court & has assured the nation that justice will be delivered...Today's verdict has proved that Bihar Police was correct. The way Mumbai Police behaved was illegal”

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut also reacted on CBI probe in Sushant’s case, she wrote on Twitter, “Humanity wins, congratulations to each one of SSR warriors, the first time I felt such strong force of collective consciousness, AMAZING”

Last 2months have been extremely restless with everything being so blurry. Supreme Court’s order to let the CBI investigate Sushant’s case is a ray of hope that the truth will finally shine🤞🙏 Lets all have faith, stop speculating & let the CBI do their work now!🙏 #CBIForSSR ✊ — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) August 19, 2020

Posted By: Srishti Goel