New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Controversy queen Kangana Ranaut never fails to take a dig at most of the Bollywood biggies amidst their controversies. And the same happened recently when Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan got arrested by NCB in the ongoing drug case.

Kangana has again taken to her Instagram Story to take an indirect jibe at all those who are supporting the starkid. She shared a collage of popular actor Jackie chan and his son, where they are being taken by the cops in relation to a drug scandal in 2014. The post reads "I am ashamed of Son's act, this is my failure and I will not intervene to protect him. His mother is especially heartbroken. Along with Jaycee, I want to take a deep bow of apology to the public,” he had added.

The actress while sharing the post, wrote “#justsaying”. Well, this straight away indicates to the ongoing drug scandal which lead to Aryan Khan's arrest and the Queen actress has indirectly called out SRK and his son.

Meanwhile, a few days earlier Kangana had dropped a Story wherein she wrote “Now all Mafia Pappu coming to Aryan Khan's defence... We make mistakes but we mustn't glorify them ... I trust this will give him perspective and also make him realise the consequences of his actions... Hopefully, it can evolve him and make him better and bigger. It's good not to gossip about someone when they vulnerable but it's criminal to make them feel that they did no wrong."

For the unversed, different celebs from Bollywood have come in support of King Khan and his family in the difficult times. Famous names like Hrithik Roshan, Raveena Tandon, Sussanne Khan, Suchita Krishnamoorthi and many more have openly supported SRK on social media.

Meanwhile, talking about Aryan Khan, he has been sent to judicial custosy for 14 days.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen