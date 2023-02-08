Just Nick-Priyanka Enjoying In Snow With Daughter Malti Marie In Tow | See Pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently went on a ski trip to Aspen, Colorado in the US. The trip was a family holiday and they brought their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, along with friends.

On Wednesday, Nick shared a series of photos from their trip on Instagram, including a family photo with Priyanka and Malti and a picture of Nick and Priyanka cuddled up together lying on the snow.

See his post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

In the first photo that Nick shared, he had his arm around Priyanka Chopra as she held their daughter Malti in her arms, with their backs facing the camera. Malti was dressed in a warm winter outfit, while Priyanka and Nick were dressed in black and white ski gear.

In another photo, Priyanka and Nick hugged while lying on the snow, gazing into each other's eyes. Another picture showed Priyanka playfully throwing a snowball at Nick, wearing a red beanie hat. There was also a solo photo of Priyanka pouting for the camera as she posed on a bike. Nick also posted several photos of his friends from their ski trip.

Recently, Priyanka shared some cute photos on Instagram of her and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas spending time in the snow during their trip to Aspen. One of the pictures showed Malti in a stroller with Priyanka captioning it, "Creating perfect moments everyday."

See her post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Last month, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti made a public appearance at the Jonas Brothers' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. This was the first time Malti was seen in public.

View her pictures here:

(Pic credit: ANI)

Priyanka and Nick have been careful about keeping Malti's privacy on social media, only sharing her photos with an emoji covering her face. In an interview, Nick said that it was special for Malti to join him at the ceremony.