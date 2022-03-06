New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sara Ali Khan has her own way of wishing her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, who celebrated his 21st birthday on March 5. There is no doubt that Ibrahim is his father and actor Saif Ali Khan's spitting image, and proving it once again, the star kid in his latest video was seen doing lip-syncing to 'Aaj Din Chadheya'.

Sara took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video of her brother Ibrahim lip-syncing to 'Aaj Din Chadheya' from Saif's movie 'Love Aaj Kal.' The video that Sara shared was from her recent Kashmir trip.

Sara in the story, wrote, "Iggy you'll always be Iggy Potter for me as much as you don't like it"

She added, "Just more proof of who's the weirder one," and dropped a smiley face emoji along with a duck emoji.

Take a look at the story shared by Sara here:

Apart from this, Sara shared another video with her brother Ibrahim from Kashmir travel diaries. The video has been shot by their mother Amrita Singh.

Sharing the video, Sara Ali Khan wrote, “Happiest 21st Birthday to my baby brother! Mommy is saying Namaste to my Darshaks and you both are celebrating without me today- so it’s major FOMO. I love you Iggy potter. Missing you so much today. Always stay crazy yet sorted, silly yet bright, annoying yet supportive and basically the best (sic)”.

Take a look at the video shared by Sara here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Sara is currently shooting for her upcoming film 'Gaslight' in Gujarat's Rajkot. In the movie, Sara will be seen opposite Vikrant Massey for the first time.

For the unversed Sara and Ibrahim is Saif's first and second born with his first wife and actor Amrita Singh. While talking about Ibrahim Ali Khan's professional front, the star kid is currently learning the aspects of filmmaking. He recently assisted Karan Johar on his upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen