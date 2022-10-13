Just Married: Gong Hyo Jin Announces Wedding To Kevin Oh With A Cute Instagram Post | Read

South Korean star Gong Hyo Jin is now officially married to singer Kevin Oh. The duo exchanged vows on October 11 in a private ceremony in New York, USA.

Taking to her social media account, the ‘Crush and Blush’ star announced the news. Posting a picture of the duo’s wedding bands, Gong Hyo Jin captioned her Instagram post, ‘Just Married’. Take a look:

According to reports, Gong Hyo Jin and Kevin Oh hosted an intimate wedding ceremony in New York on October 11 with only close friends and family attending the event. Gong Hyo Jin's friends from the industry including Jung Ryeo Won, Uhm Ji Won, and others were also present at the ceremony.

While Gong Hyo Jin kept the details of her impending marriage private, the Korean star posted an image of herself barefoot in a long white net gown, with the caption “my one and only..i’m ready!”

Several users took to the comments section of her post to congratulate their favorite star on her marriage. One user wrote, “Congratulations darling. I pray you are always happy and full of joy and love.” Another wrote, “Congratulations Eonni. Hope you happy with the love on your live.”

“Girl I'm crying rn,” read one comment, while another read “Congratulations on your wedding, sister. I hope you have more happiness in the future. I'm rooting for you with all my heart.”

For the unversed, Gong Hyo Jin and Kevin Oh started dating around April 2022. Gong Hyo Jin fuelled marriage rumors when she received the flower bouquet at Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin’s wedding in March. Months later in August, she announced her wedding.

On August 17, Gong Hyo Jin’s management agency SOOP confirmed that the South Korean star will be marrying Kevin Oh in October, though no further details were given to the public. Kevin Oh too updated his fans that he will be taking the plunge in his hometown in a small fall wedding this year.