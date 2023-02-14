The b-town favourite couple, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora celebrated this marked occasion of Valentine's Day by wishing each other on their respective social media space. Kapoor headed to his Instagram handle and posted a picture featuring himself and Malaika posing mushily. Posting the adorable click, the Kuttey actor simply dropped a red-coloured heart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

The picture saw Arjun Kapoor holding his lady love from behind, and the latter could be seen blushing. While Kapoor looked dapper in a blue shirt which he paired with a pair of denim, Malaika exuded elegance in a blue and white-coloured co-ord set. Many celebrities including Malaika Arora, Athiya Shetty, and more dropped hearts on the post, fans also said, "age is just a number."

Malaika also headed to her Instagram Story and uploaded a cute picture with her beau. The pic saw the diva planting a kiss on Arjun's kiss, while the latter simply looks at the camera. "My forever Valentine's," wrote Malaika in the caption.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for quite some time now. Recently, during her show, Moving In With Malaika, she had spoken about Arjun. She told Farah Khan, "Humne iss baare mein baat ki hai. Aap apne partner se aisi cheezon ke baare mein baat karte hai (We have talked about this, you have to talk about these things with your partner). I think I am a better person in a relationship. Whatever decision I took is because I wanted to be happy. Aaj jo insaan meri zindagi mein hai, woh mujhe khush rakhta hai. I don't care iske baare mein duniya kya sochti hai (I am happy with the person I have in my life right now. I don't care what the world thinks about it)."