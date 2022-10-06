'Just Love': Alia Bhatt Shares Adorable Pictures From Her Baby Shower | See Here

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is definitely radiating the pregnancy glow. The Raazi actress recently had her baby shower, and on Thursday, she shared a bunch of pictures from the special ceremony. For the unversed, Alia tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor earlier this year and is now expecting a baby.

Alia and Ranbir hosted a baby shower ceremony on October 5, and the event was attended was attended by all the close friends and family members including Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Rima Jain, Anushka Ranjan, and several others.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a bunch of adorable pictures, and fans cannot keep calm. In one of the pictures, the actress can be seen smiling her heart out as RK sits next to her. Another picture feature Ranbir, who can be seen kissing Alia.

Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote 'Just Love' and dropped a yellow heart emoji.

Take a look at the pictures:

Apart from family, Alia's pictures also feature close friends Anushka Ranjan and Akanksha Ranjan. Meanwhile, the couple's marriage was a private affair, and it only consisted of close family members and friends. The wedding took place on April 14 at RK's residency Vastu in Mumbai.

Alia is an active social media user and often shares pictures on her Instagram. On Wednesday, the actress shared a video from the Time100 awards ceremony. During the event, Alia adorably addressed how her baby was kicking her relentlessly during the entire event.

Alia, during the speech said, "I am immensely proud to be here tonight as the representative of my country — a country that has built both me and my career. India is a country that, at its core, values diversity above anything else."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia was last seen in Brahmastra with Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh Khan, and Mouni Roy. The movie turned out to be a massive hit and garnered over Rs 450 crore at the global box office.