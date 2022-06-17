New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's Bebo aka Kareena Kapoor Khan or Friday, shared an awwdorable selfie with her son eldest son Taimur aka Tim Tim. The actress recently completed the shoot of her OTT debut, The Devotion of Suspect X. Taimur joined Kareena on the sets on the last day of the shoot. Sharing the picture, the actress mentioned that Taimur is completely like his father, Saif Ali Khan when it came to saying no to the camera.

Taking to Instagram, Bebo dropped a selfie with Taimur, where the cute kid can be seen covering his face with a cap as he sits on his mom's lap.

Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, “Last day visitor on set…got his vibe on…ready for the summer holidays… No pictures Amma…ufff just like his father #DSX Last Day #Ready for Summer 2022 Bro #My TimTim….”

Take a look at the picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

As soon as the picture went online, fans spammed the comment section with heart emojis. A fan reacted to her post, “Awwww so cute.” Another said, “Wow he is calling u Amma.....”

Apart from fans, Kareena's sister Karisma also commented on the picture with a heart and raising hands emojis.

Meanwhile, The Devotion of Suspect X will mark Kareen's OTT debut. The series is written by Japanese author Keigo Higashino and is the third in his Detective Galileo series.

The series also stars Jaideep Ahlawat. Jaideep also talked about the series.

“The Devotion of Suspect X has a beautiful adaptation. We hope we are able to do justice to it. The second schedule is going on in Mumbai. Kareena ma'am, Vijay and I are trying to bring a good cinematic experience to you," the actor was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The series tells the story of a single mom who thought she had finally escaped her abusive ex-husband. However, that does not seems the case.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen