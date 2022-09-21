'Just Gossips': Samantha Prabhu's Team On Claims Of Actress Suffering From 'Rare Skin Condition'

South's famous actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been grabbing eyeballs ever since the rumours about her health surfaced online. Media reports have claimed that Samantha is suffering from a 'rare skin condition' and is taking treatment in an ‘undisclosed foreign country’. However, finally, the O Antava actress's team reacted to the rumours.

During a conversation with The Indian Express, Samantha's manager Mahendra cleared the air about the rumours and said, “It’s just gossip.” However, the manager did not reveal any detail about the actress's international trip.

Netizens are quick to keep an eye on Samantha's public appearance. The actress last made an appearance a few weeks ago, whereas the last she was active on her Instagram account was on September 10, when the actress dropped the teaser of her upcoming film 'Yashoda'. Interestingly, since July, the actress has not posted a single picture of herself and her whereabouts.

Earlier, fans were speculating that the actress avoided social media due to the buzz created around her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. However, when the actress did not make any social media appearances for a long time created concern among fans, with many requesting updates on Samantha's life.

A few days ago, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have been hitting the headlines due to their divorce. Naga Chaitanya's father and actor Nagarjuna recently spoke about his son's divorce. He told entertainment portal Pinkvilla, “He is happy, that’s all I see. That’s good enough for me. It’s an experience that happened to him. Unfortunate.”

Meanwhile, on Samantha's work front, the actress has a bunch of projects in her pipeline. She will be next seen in Yashoda. After watching the teaser, it is clears that Samantha will be portraying the role of a pregnant woman. On the other hand, the actress will also be seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. Several rumours are also doing rounds on the internet, that Samantha has signed a Bollywood film. However, details on the same are awaited.