Just A Sun-Kissed Picture Of Kareena Kapoor Pouting With Her 'Man' Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is taking full advantage of her break in Gstaad, Switzerland with her family. In her latest Instagram Story, she showed a preview of her skiing session where she was happily aced her signature pose - her famous pout. In addition to her grinning selfie, she also revealed how Saif Ali Khan was ready for his skiing journey.

In the first picture, Saif is seen holding a bright green ski and smiling from ear to ear for the camera. Kareena captioned her post as, "A man and his (ski boot and heart emoji)." She also added a photo of herself striking her iconic pout to the post.

"Never without my (pout emoji)," said Kareena who wore a white and red jacket in a snow-covered area for the skiing session. Kareena has been treating fans with several photos of her family from the trip.

Not long ago, she had shared a cheerful family photograph from Gstaad ahead of the new year. Her husband Saif and their children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, seemed to be relishing their precious time together.

In the picture, Kareena and Saif were dressed in black outfits. Kareena had on a black coat paired with matching trousers and sunglasses, while Saif donned a black blazer with sunglasses and grey footwear.

On the other hand, their younger son, Jehangir wore navy-blue coat and trousers, and eldest son Taimur sported black shirt with a pair of neon green trousers.

In a sun kissed photo, the family is seen sitting atop a toppled tree trunk with a car, pine trees, houses and snow in the background. Jeh sat with his mother while and Taimur was next to his father.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kareena captioned it, "The countdown begins… 29-12-2022 (Switzerland flag emoji). What is that in Tim's mouth? Strawberry lollipop anyone?"

See the post here:

Kareena and Saif tied the knot in 2012 and were blessed with their firstborn, Taimur, four years later. To celebrate his sixth birthday, they held a grand celebration in Mumbai. As their yearly trip to Switzerland had been put on pause due to the coronavirus, this marks their first family vacation to Gstaad with their second child, Jehangir, in tow.