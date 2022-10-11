Jurassic World Dominion OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where You Can Watch Dino Sci-Fi Film

Colin Trevorrow’s sci-fi American film ’Jurassic World: Dominion’ is all set to premiere on digital streaming platforms. Starring Chris Pratt, Owen Grady, Bryce Dallas Howard, Claire Dearing, Laura Dern, Ellie Sattler, Sam Neill, Alan Grant, Jeff Goldblum and Ian Malcolm, the film will start streaming this October.

Released worldwide on June 10, 2022, the movie will be released on OTT giant Amazon Prime Video’s digital streaming platform. ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ will premiere exclusively on October 17.

brace yourselves for the epic conclusion of the jurassic era 🦖

clear your calendar already for the #JurassicWorldOnPrime coming Oct 17 pic.twitter.com/KPib2K3ELg — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) October 10, 2022

Taking to their official Twitter account, Prime Video made the announcement on Monday. “Brace yourselves for the epic conclusion of the Jurassic era. Clear your calendar already for the #JurassicWorldOnPrime coming Oct 17,” read the tweet. ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ will be released in as many as 6 languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Marking the third film in the ‘Jurassic World’ franchise, the film is a sequel to the 2018-film “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” and “Jurassic World” (2015).

Notably, the 2015 film ‘Jurassic World’ also starred one of India’s most loved stars, late actor Irrfan Khan. While speaking about the late actor in an interview, Chris Pratt recalled his experience of working with the actor.

“Irrafan was just such an elegant man… like, down to his fingernails. There was just an elegance about him. He was also so powerful. It’s really a rare combination for there to be such strength in softness. And that’s what I would call elegant – he could do very little and still he would be doing so much,” added the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ stars.

“Just by his sheer presence, and his sheer charisma, that he would bring to a role. One tiny flick of an eyebrow, or one tiny little move, was so powerful,” Chris added.

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 17.