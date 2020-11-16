In the post, Ira mentioned how she feels about her brother Junaid and how grateful she is to have him and she feels immense pride when she sees him working, check out.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, on Bhaidooj, shared a post for her brother Junaid and it is out there to give major sibling goals. In the post, Ira mentioned how she feels about her brother and how grateful she is to have him and she feels immense pride when she sees him working.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a video where she is seen working with Junaid backstage for a play. She wrote, "Oh, what to say... so much to say... how to say it right? Happy Bhaubeej, Junnu. I don't think I express or consider how grateful I am to have a brother like mine so that's what I use this day for. Junaid is a kickass brother. Such large chunks of my personality and life are the way they are because of him - all good things! And then we spent a few years away from each other doing various things. When I came back, he said Faezeh was looking for people to help backstage. He was also a part of the play."

She also added to it, "Watching Junaid in a professional space is awe-striking. And it reminded me and emphasized to me how much he is outside of just being my brother. Watching him (and discussing him with the rest of the crew behind his back), I was bloated with pride. Of course, I'd never tell him that. But that's the perks of him not being on social media. Take a moment to appreciate the people in your life. And use any excuse to do it. They deserve it and so do you."

Not only this, but Ira also shared a picture as her Instagram story and wrote, "You are Ross to my Monica." She added, "Do you even have an older brother if he doesn't trouble you?"

Ira and Junaid are Aamir khan's children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Ira last year made directorial debut with Medea, which is the Indian adaptation of Euripides' Greek play of the same name.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma