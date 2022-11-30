Jungkook Becomes First Korean Soloist To Top Billboard Chart With Multiple Songs In List

BTS's Jungkook has made history by becoming the first Korean solo artist to reach No. 1 Billboards Digital Songs Sales Chart as the singer's multiple songs surface at the top. According to a Korean tabloid, the singer's release 'Left and Right' is a single with Charlie Puth, and the latest FIFA World Cup 2022 song 'Dreamer' recently debuted at the top of the list.

As the song 'Dreamers' created history to become the first FIFA song to debut at No.1 on the Billboard chart, it also debuted at No.4 on the Global Exclusive U.S. Chart, being at No.9 on the Global 200 and No.10 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 list respectively.

According to various reports, the youngest member of the Korean boy band BTS, Jungkook re-entered Billboard's Artist 100 at No. 47, making his third overall week on the chart under solo artists. With the release of 'Dreamers', Jungkook has officially made history as he stands to be the first Korean artist to perform at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The singer recently performed at Qatar's Al Bayt Stadium to premiere his new single 'Dreamers' which is produced by Moroccan singer and songwriter RedOne, where he was also joined by Qatari artist Fahad Al Kubaisi towards the end of the show.

The Korean boy band BTS recently announced their upcoming documentary series titled, 'BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star.' The series will be released on Disney+Hotstar showcasing the journey of nine years of the band filled with hope, struggles, and accomplishments.