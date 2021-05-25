Jagran English brings to you the list of OTT releases set to display on your On The Tap devices of different sizes this June.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The temperatures are rising and monsoons are nowhere in sight to relax the grim climate of ongoing pandemic. It's the OTT releases which are set to rescue our sense to drop the shades of entertainment this June.

The Family Man Season 2

When: June 4

Where: Amazon Prime Video

Srikant Tiwari (played by Manoj Bajpayee), India's most sought-after family man is all set to destroy India's enemy within and outside. This time, Tiwari has headed for Chennai. Sharing the screen space with him is south superstar Samantha Akkineni alongside the retained cast members from season one. Want to know what happens to Moosa? You can expect the answers from the Amazon Prime's showstopper's second season.

Sunflower

When: June 11

Where: Zee5

Sunil Grover, one amongst the country's top comedians, will make his OTT-debut as a lead in a series. The plot of 'Sunflower' reportedly revolves around the events in a middle class housing society in Mumbai called 'Sunflower'. In a statement earlier, Grover stated that Sunflower is full of mystery and ‘you’ll know the mystery when you watch the show’.

Sweet Tooth

When: June 4

Where: Netflix

Produced by Robert Downey Jr, the show makes into the list of Netflix originals defining the imaginary dimensions of a post-apocalyptic world. Show's teaser which was released in the first week of May got a rave reception from viewers across the world due to its extra-human expeditions.

Sherni

When: June 2021

Where: Amazon Prime Video

Director Amit Masurkar of ‘Newton’ fame is once again set to take the audience deep into Naxal belt. Introducing Vidya Balan as a forest officer, Sherni is reportedly laced with relevant takes on an evocative subject with director Masurkar’s signature touches of satire and humour.

Loki

When: June 9

Where: Disney-Hotstar

After the events of Avengers Endgame, Lokie, the god of mischief is set to step out of his brother’s shadow to shoot for an adventure following the most watched cinematic events of 2019’s endgame.

Fatherhood

When: June 18

Where: Netflix

The familiar clash between motherhood and fatherhood and their comparative greatness has reeled the world around us since time immemorial. This Paul Weitz-directed film is a take on this much-talked about clash set to release on Netflix on June 18.

