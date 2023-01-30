Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston To Swap Bodies In A New Comedy? Here's What We Know

Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston are two of the most popular stars in Hollywood, and the thought of them collaborating for a movie is too good to be true. Reports have surfaced that the two actresses will be coming together for a body-swap comedy. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the announcement of the project as they are sure to be in for a treat with these two powerhouses joining forces.

A recent report in Deadline has revealed that Amazon Studios has won a competitive and 'heated auction' to secure the rights to produce a comedy starring Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts. The studios won against four other studios and streaming services to gain the rights to the project, which will be backed by Margot Robbie's production company, LuckyChap Entertainment.

Max Barbakow, who directed the movie Palm Springs with Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, is set to write and direct a new project. Although little is known about it yet, including the title, Variety has noted the success of star-driven comedies at the box office. This is proven by the fact that The Lost City, featuring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, and Ticket to Paradise with Julia Roberts and George Clooney have both earned $150 million worldwide. It looks like there is a demand for collaborations between A-list celebrities.

Amazon won the rights to the film after going through a competitive bidding process against other studios and streaming services, Deadline reported. Barbakow has been tapped to write and direct the movie, which is being supported by Margot Robbie's production company, LuckyChap Entertainment. CAA handled the sale to Amazon.

Talking about Julia Roberts, the 'Pretty Woman' actress was recently on Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr. on PBS and discovered a centuries-old family secret.

After examining her family tree, Gates Jr. pointed out that her great-grandfather was born a decade after her great-great-grandfather Willis Roberts had died. Rhoda Suttle Roberts, her grandmother, had been married to Willis since the 1850s, but his death in 1864 left a significant gap. Julia was astonished and asked, "Oh wait – but am I not a Roberts?"

Gates Jr then explained to her that public database had found a 'cluster of matches' which traced Julia to a man named Henry McDonald Mitchell Jr.

When Julia asked if she is actually Julia Mitchells and not Roberts, Gates Jr replied, "You are Julia Mitchells." He confirmed it and said, "You are not a Roberts, biologically."