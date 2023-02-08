Juhi Chawla Flaunts Her 'Indian-Ness' As She Shares Pics From Sidharth And Kiara's Wedding

Sidharth Malhotra and Kriti Sanon recently tied the knot at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. Many celebs including Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor and more were also invited at the 'Big Fat Indian Wedding'. Juhi Chawla, who also attended the wedding, headed to her Instagram handle and dropped some of the pictures of herself from Sid-Kiara's wedding ceremony.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Juhi wrote, "Flaunting my Indian-ness." For the big day, Juhi wore a red-coloured embroidered sharara suit which she paired with golden dupatta. Her outfit was from the famous designer Shyamal Bhumika. The actress accessorized her entire look with kundan jewellery set.

After tying the knot on Tuesday, Sidharth and Kiara took to their respective Instagram handles and posted a series of pictures that saw them donning beautiful bridal outfits. Kiara wrote, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

The first pic saw the bride and groom joining hands in front of each other and they undoubtedly looked like a 'match made in heaven'. In the second picture, Kiara could be seen looking at Sid with love as the later flaunts his million-dollar smile, while the third one had the Mission Majnu actor planting a kiss on her wife's cheek.

A day after their grand wedding at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace, the newlyweds made a striking appearance at the airport. Ditching the usual first spotting at the Mumbai airport, the newlyweds donned casual fits for their first public appearance post wedding. The pictures went viral on social media which saw the couple waving at the paparazzi, who were waiting for them outside the airport.