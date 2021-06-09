The High court had said that Juhi Chawla’s lawsuit was apparently for publicity and ordered her to pay Rs 20 lakh as fine. And now the actress has shared a video with an explanation for her 5G case. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Days after actor Juhi Chawla’s petition in the high court against the rollout of 5G was rejected by the Delhi court and a subsequent trolling on social media began, the actor has put out a video explaining why she decided to approach the court.

The court had said that Chawla’s lawsuit was apparently for publicity and ordered her to pay Rs 20 lakh.

Take a look at Juhi Chawla's video here:

"In the past few days, there was so much noise that I could not hear myself. In this noise, a very important message was lost,” Chawla said in a video posted on Instagram on Wednesday, June 9.

"And that was, we are not against 5G. In fact, we are welcoming of it... All we're asking the authorities, (is that) they certify 5G safe,” she added.

The petition filed by Juhi Chawla along with Veeresh Malik and Teena Vachani they sought the court’s directive on the building of the 5G project. It said if the telecom industry’s plan to bring 5G is allowed, it would cause damage to the environment.

"no person, animal, bird, insect, and plant on earth will be able to avoid exposure, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to radiation 10x to 100x times greater than what exists today,” the lawsuit added.

Explaining this in the less than a minute video, Chawla said all that she was asking was to ensure whether the project is safe for children, pregnant women and, and the flora and fauna of our country.

“All we're asking is that you certify this, publish the studies and research in public domain so that the fear we have goes away. So that we can all sleep in peace. We just want to know that it is safe for children, for pregnant women, for unborn children, for people who are old, inform, for flora, fauna... that is all we are asking," Chawla said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has also ordered action against those who interrupted the virtual hearing of the petition by joining the link shared by Chawla on her social media and sang songs from her films.

