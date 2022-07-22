JugJugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan And Kiara Advani-Starrer Released On OTT; All You Need To Know

JugJugg Jeeyo became one of the most successful Bollywood films at the box office in 2022. The movie received a lot of love from the audience and was well received by the critics as well. All the songs from the film are still trending on social media. Now, JugJugg Jeeyo is all set to entertain the audience on the OTT platform. The movie was released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday.

Announcing the news of the OTT release, the Amazon Prime video wrote, "that sure was a wholesome opening, but for more of it watch #JugjuggJeeyoOnPrime, now".

JugJugg Jeeyo revolves around a couple, who wants to get a divorce. When they decide to tell their parents, they find out that their parents also want a divorce.



All the songs from JugJugg Jeeyo were chartbusters. 'The Punjaaban Song' got into controversy, when the singer of the original 'Nach Punjaban' song, Abrar Ul Haq, claimed that the makers of the film without taking his permission copied the song. However, T-Series clarified that they have legally acquired the rights to adapt the song.

The star cast also started 'The Punjaban Song' challenge on social media to promote the film. Many Bollywood celebs took part in the challenge and did the hookup step of the song.

JugJugg Jeeyo collected over Rs 100 crore worldwide at the box office. Directed by Raj Mehta, Jug Jugg Jeeyo stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, Maniesh Paul and Tisca Chopra. This marked the Bollywood debut of the YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli aka Mostly Sane. The movie was released in the theatres on June 24, 2022.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's film 'Bawaal', along with Janhvi Kapoor. Kiara Advani will star in Govind Naam Mera, along with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.