JugJugg Jeeyo Team Celebrates Film's Success, Kiara Advani Gives A Hint About Sequel | See Here

JugJugg Jeeyo is one of the most successful Bollywood films in 2022. The family entertainer starred Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles. Directed by Raj Mehta, JugJugg Jeeyo earned over Rs 100 crore at the box office worldwide and was declared a hit at the box office. Now, Karan Johar has thrown a success party for the JugJugg Jeeyo team and Kiara Advani shared some pictures on Instagram. Moreover, she also hinted at the sequel of the film.

Sharing the pictures, Kiara wrote, "Thank you for the abundant love for our film #JugJuggJeeyo. @raj_a_mehta is there a sequel in the waiting?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara also hinted at the JugJugg Jeeyo sequel, however, there is no official confirmation about the second part from the makers or the star cast.

Meanwhile, after the successful theatrical release, the movie is currently streaming on Amazon Prime video. The movie revolves around a couple, who wants to get a divorce. When they decide to tell their parents, they find out that their parents also want a divorce.

JugJugg Jeeyo also starred YouTuber Prajakta Koli aka Mostly Sane, Maniesh Paul and Tisca Chopra. This marked the Bollywood debut of Prajakta. The movie was released in the theatres on June 24, 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun has recently completed shooting for Bawaal, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor. He will star in Bhediya as well. Kiara Advani will star in Govind Naam Mera, along with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She has also started working on Satya Prem Ki Katha and she will reunite with Kartik Aaryan for the film.

Prajakta is also working on her web series Mismatched Season 2. Meanwhile, Karan Johar recently wrapped up shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. He will also direct an action film next year.