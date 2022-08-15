Jugjugg Jeeyo Re-Released In Select Theatres On Independence Day

Released on June 25, Jugjugg Jeeyo summoned immense love from the audience. Now, the much-loved movie is once again back in theatres on the occasion of Independence Day.

The makers of the movie including Karan Johar, took to their social media handles and made the announcement on Sunday regarding the re-release of the film. The poster of the movie was originally shared by the Instagram handle of Dharma Movies. The caption of the post read, "You asked. We heard. They’re back on the big screens!

Celebrating the strong bond of family starting from this #IndependenceDay and through the festive week - as the JugJugg Jeeyo parivaar comes back to the big screens!".

The film stars Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the lead role including Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles and is being screened in select theatres across the country this week to have the audience come back on not only on Independence Day, but also on other holidays like the Parsi New Year, and Janmashtami.

The film is being screened at select theatres in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.

'Jugjugg Jeeyo' first hit the theatres on June 24 and after having a month-long successful run in theatres, the film hit OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on July 22.

The film did a business of around Rs 85 crores in box office. The cast of the film recently celebrated the success by having an intimate get-together at Karan Johar's house.

The family entertainer revolves around two couples of different generations on the verge of divorce. It is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Amar Kaushik’s ‘Bhediya’ featuring Kriti Sanon as the leading lady and Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Bawaal’ with Janhvi Kapoor. Kiara's upcoming projects include ‘RC-15’ with Ram Charan.