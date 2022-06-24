'JugJugg Jeeyo' First Reaction: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani's Film Is Full 'Paisa Vasool' For Fans

JugJugg Jeeyo finally hit the theatres on Friday and was one of the most awaited films of 2022. The movie gained a lot of attention from the audience as the makers adopted some unique strategies for the promotion. Moreover, all the songs from Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani-starrer films are trending on social media. Now as the verdict of JugJugg Jeeyo is out, take a look at the audience's reaction.

Some people have praised the performances of the star cast, meanwhile, some applauded the chemistry of Varun and Kiara in the film. The audience has praised the balance between comedy and emotional scenes as well. People were also excited to see Neetu Kapoor back on screen after many years and appreciated Anil Kapoor's acting as well.

What a movie, man!!! #JugJuggJeeyo hits hard right where it feels and makes you laugh all those tears away. What a brilliant movie! Can't believe it's Raj's second movie. Anil Kapoor killed it. Kiara Advani 👑👸😳

What a performance by Kiara. Magnificent!! #mustwatch — Zueiiz Ahmed (@zueiiz) June 24, 2022

Yah to bahut hi Jabardast aur Shandar hai Ham sabhi ko iska support karna chahie.

#JugJuggJeeyo pic.twitter.com/NkwyC46znp — pramod (@PramodManjhi07) June 24, 2022

@iamMostlySane when I saw u for the first time I saw a person with Goofy smile and big dream in her eyes looking into the camera Infront of the wall. And when I saw you today I've saw the NEW YOU a person who turned her "Dreams into reality" so proud of u P ❤️🧿 #JugJuggJeeyo — BhuMi(mostlysane.life) (@iamMostlysaner) June 24, 2022

I can proudly say I m a #VarunDhawan fan after watching this massive entertainment family drama #JugJuggJeeyo .. Bro @Varun_dvn u will be the biggest superstar in future. @advani_kiara @AnilKapoor @iamMostlySane @ManishPaul03 u every guys just owsm. One word = PAISA WASOOL — Rockstar (@Rocksta69418038) June 24, 2022

What a movie it is !#JugJuggJeeyo is an absolute family entertainer.. make you laugh,cry & dance. Great fun movie and while everyone did well but @AnilKapoor is outstanding! Thanks for entertaining us as always

Congratulations @Varun_dvn @advani_kiara @karanjohar

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/pIxP6FhDZr — Luminas Tabassum (@LuminasTabassum) June 24, 2022

According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the screen count of JugJugg Jeeyo in India is 3,375 with over 11,384 shows per day. Meanwhile, the overseas screen count is 1014.

According to the website sacnilk, JugJugg Jeeyo is expected to collect Rs 12.50 crore on Day 1 at the box office. The movie will have a good opening day on its first Friday.

Sharing the trailer, Varun Dhawan wrote, "Experience the biggest family reunion sprinkled with love, laughter, tears & many surprises! #JJJTrailer out now! #JugJuggJeeyo coming to cinemas on 24th June!"

Directed by Raj Mehta, JugJugg Jeeyo stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Manish Paul and Prajakta Koli. This will be the Bollywood debut of YouTube star Prajakta Koli. Many musicians have collaborated to work on the album of JugJugg Jeeyo. Mithoon, Tanishk Bagchi, Kanishk Seth - Kavita Seth, Diesby, Pozy and Vishal Shelke have composed the music for the film. The movie is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. JugJugg Jeeyo hit the theatres on June 24, 2022.