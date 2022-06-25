JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office Collection: Varun Dhawan's Film Has A Decent Opening Day

JugJugg Jeeyo was one of the most anticipated family entertainment movies and finally hit the theatres on Friday. The critics have praised the movie and the audience's reaction to the film looks mostly positive. From touring in different cities to starting the dance challenge on social media, the star cast of JugJugg Jeeyo left no stones unturned to promote their film. Now, that the verdict of the film is also out, let's take a look at the box office collection of JugJugg Jeeyo.

According to the Box Office India, JugJugg Jeeyo had decent earnings on day 1. The movie collected Rs 8.50 crore on Friday. The report added, "The film is being totally driven by the NCR belt which is recording good occupancy. The other metros are decent and if these could have done good business then the first-day number could have pushed up closer to that Gangubai Kathiawadi opening of around 9.50 crore nett plus."

Also Read - 'JugJugg Jeeyo' First Reaction: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani's Film Is Full 'Paisa Vasool' For Fans

According to the website Sacnilk, JugJugg Jeeyo collected Rs 9 crore net as per the early estimates. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned the total screen count of JugJugg Jeeyo is over 4,389. In India, the screen count is 3,375 with over 11,384 screens count per day. Overseas, the screen count goes up to 1014.

Sharing the trailer, Kiara Advani wrote, "Experience the biggest family reunion sprinkled with love, laughter, tears & many surprises! #JJJTrailer out now!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

About JugJugg Jeeyo:

JugJugg Jeeyo stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. This is Prajakta Koli's Bollywood debut film. The movie revolves around a couple Kukoo and Naina, who decides to get a divorce. But they found out that Kukoo's father Bheem also wants a divorce from his wife. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the movie was released on June 24, 2022. It is a family comedy-drama film, produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.