JugJugg Jeeyo: After Slow Start, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani-Starrer Mints Rs 12 Cr On Day 2

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's JugJugg Jeeyo was released on June 24, and significantly the movie did well on its opening day. Now on the weekend (Saturday), the box office collection of the film was impressive as it showed huge growth. The movie garnered above 12 crores on Saturday. The film had recorded an opening of ₹9.28 crore.

A Boxofficeindia.com report stated: “Jugjugg Jeeyo has shown good growth on day two as it goes up in the 40% range to collect around 12-12.25 crore net. The Saturday growth is among the highest from the films released post the pandemic if not highest taking out The Kashmir Files.”

Another report on the portal said that the movie is going well even overseas. “Jugjugg Jeeyo has done well overseas as it heads for a potential $2-2.5 million weekend depending on the trajectory over the next two days. These opening day numbers are very similar to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 if we take out Gulf, which was released a day earlier.”

Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli among others in the lead. The movie is based on a complex relationship in a family. The film has several dance numbers including The Punjaabban Song, Duppata, and Rangsari.

This is the second film helmed by Raj Mehta, and so far, the movie has garnered positive reviews. The movie recorded the fifth-highest opening among Bollywood films this year.

This film marks Neetu Kapoor's come back on the big screens after several years. Apart form that, Neetu is currently seen as a judge on dance reality show 'Dance Deewane Juniors '. This is the first film that the actress has done after the death of her husband Rishi Kapoor. The veteran actor lost the battle of life to cancer in 2020.