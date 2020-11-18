New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani shared the first look from their upcoming film Jugg Jugg Jeeyo. In the pictures, the actors were posing happily as husband and wife and not to forget mentioning they were looking pretty perfect together.

In the photos, Kiara and Varun were twinning the look and were seen in blue shirt and blue jeans. Varun shared their first look saying, "#JUGJUGGJEEYO. Happy Wife Happy Life! 2021."

Kiara shared the same photo and wrote, "#JUGJUGGJEEYO. Happy Husband, Happy Life!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Karan Johar's film stars Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. A few days back, Neetu shared a picture of her from the sets of the film. In the caption, Neetu mentioned that she misses Rishi Kapoor as she begins shooting after a long gap.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Back on set after so many years. To new beginnings and the magic of the movies. I feel YOUR love and presence. From mom to Kapoor Sahab, to Ranbir always being with me .. now I find myself all by myself, feeling a little scared, but I know you are always with me #JugJuggJeeyo #RnR."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

So happy to have you back on set Mrs. James! We all are here for you and have full faith that you’ll take the screen by storm again!

I’m super excited to be a part of the #JugJuggJeeyo journey with you! pic.twitter.com/tnXzKes2mu — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 16, 2020

Actor Anil Kapoor also welcomed Neetu on the sets and penned a heartfelt note on social media that reads, "So happy to have you back on set Mrs. James! We all are here for you and have full faith that you’ll take the screen by storm again! I’m super excited to be a part of the #JugJuggJeeyo journey with you!"

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma