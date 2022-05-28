New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The makers of the Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani-starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo have finally unveiled the first song of the movie The Punjaabban Song. The song is typically a Punjabi bhangra song that will force you to groove to it. The Punjaabban Song, features Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor dancing their heart out on the dhol beats. On May 27, Varun and Kiara were spotted in Delhi, where the actors also did an exclusive preview of the song.

Now that the song is out, it is receiving a great response from people. At the beginning of the video, Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul can be dancing with Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani, and Prajakta Koli dancing with Anil Kapoor. The song is definitely a dance number, and the beats of the song will force you to step on the dance floor.

Watch song here:

The Punjaaban Song is sung by Gippy Grewal, Zahrah S Khan, Tanishk Bagchi, and Romy, whereas the music and lyrics of the song are given by Tanishk Bagchi and Abrar Ul Haq. The song is a remix of the Pakistani song Nach Punjaban due to which the makers of the film decided to give credit to the original Nach Punjaban song by Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq.

A lot of controversies surrounded the song when it was featured in the trailer of JugJugg Jeeyo released last week. Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq claimed that the makers of the film without taking his permission copied the song.

He had tweeted, “I have not sold my song Nach Punjaban to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all. @DharmaMovies @karanjohar.”

Responding to the matter, the music label T series said that they have legally acquired the rights to adapt the song.

"We have legally acquired the rights to adapt the song #NachPunjaban released on iTunes on 1st January 2002 & available on Lollywood Classics' YouTube channel, owned by @1Moviebox, for #JugJuggJeeyo produced by @DharmaMovies," T series tweeted.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen