New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: One of the most anticipated films Jig Jugg Jeeyo has been hitting the headlines ever since its announcement. Even before the release of the trailer, the star cast of the film has been promoting the film in a very unique manner. Earlier, the poster of Jug Jugg Jeeyo was unveiled and it made the audience even more excited. Now, the trailer of Jug Jugg Jeeyo has finally dropped and it looks like a big entertainment movie that you can enjoy with your family.

The caption beneath the trailer reads, "JugJugg Jeeyo is a story set in the heart of Patiala and much like the city, it’s full of love and laughter, colour and drama. It’s about family and its values, unresolved yearnings, and unexpected reconciliations."

Take a look at the trailer:

The trailer showcases the story of a married couple (played by Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani) who decides to divorce each other. They face difficulty to tell their parents about their divorce. In a turn of events, Varun's character finds out that his father (played by Anil Kapoor) wants to divorce his mother (played by Neetu Kapoor) and has a relationship with another woman. The whole fiasco is going besides the wedding of Varun's sister (played by Prajakta Koli).

This trailer promises to give surprises to the audience and it will celebrate the family reunion. The trailer looks beautiful and is full of colours. It is what a full family entertainment film looks like. We also hear the party song 'Naach Punjaban' in the trailer.

Helmed by Raj Mehta, Jug Jugg Jeeyo stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, Maniesh Paul and Tisca Chopra. Raj Mehta has earlier directed the superhit film Good Newz. Kiara Advani has collaborated with the filmaker again as she also starred in Good Newwz. The movie will hit the theatres on June 24, 2022.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav