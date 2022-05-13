New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Varun Dhawan is all set to rock on the silver screen as his highly-anticipated film Jug Jugg Jeeyo is set to hit the theater on June 24, 2022. Increasing the excitement, the makers of the film have dropped new posters of the film on Friday. The new posters have definitely gotten everyone excited and jumping with joy. Now, the makers are expected to release the trailer of the film soon.

Anil Kapoor is also one of the leads of the film. The actor also shared the new posters of the film on his Twitter handle. Taking to Twitter, Anil shared 4 posters of the film featuring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Prajatka Koli, and Maniesh Paul.

Sharing the posters, the actor wrote, "Har cheez ka maza aakhir parivaar ke saath hi aata hai!Toh aao #JugJuggJeeyo ka bhi maza apne parivaar ke saath experience karo, full-on entertainment guaranteed! Coming to cinemas near you on 24th June!"

Take a look at the posters shared by Anil here:

Har cheez ka maza aakhir parivaar ke saath hi aata hai!

Toh aao #JugJuggJeeyo ka bhi maza apne parivaar ke saath experience karo, full-on entertainment guaranteed!

Coming to cinemas near you on 24th June! pic.twitter.com/LyJKsB5myn — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 13, 2022

Apart from Anil Kapoor, the makers of the film Dharma productions also dropped a video of motion posters which won millions of hearts. In the video, all four celebs are dressed in white attire. The motion posters a small story of how a family reacts and lives together.

Sharing the motion poster, the page wrote, "Presenting the #JugJuggJeeyo FAMILY! You’re invited to be a part of their family reunion that’ll leave you surprised. Save the date: 24th June, in cinemas near you."

Take a look at the post here:

These posters were shared by all the main leads of the film.

About the film 'Jug Jugg Jeyo'

The movie is a family drama. The movie features Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Prajatka Koli, and Maniesh Paul in the pivotal role. This will be the first time that Kiara Advani will share the screen space with Varun Dhawan.

"It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap and puts out a unique point about love, but with ample of humour. Though the key characters of both the films are two couples, the treatment and the story are in a completely different spaces. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu,” a source was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen