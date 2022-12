Popular playback singer Jubin Nautiyal met with an accident in the early hours of Thursday. The vocalist experienced wounds including a broken elbow, cracked ribs and a head injury caused by a fall from a building stairwell. He was immediately rushed to the hospital in Mumbai.

Jubin, whose recent hit songs Tu Saamne Aaye and Manike, have been garnering much attention, will have a medical procedure done on his right arm after the mishap.

(More details are awaited)