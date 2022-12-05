Jubin Nautiyal Shares Pictures From 'Recovery Break' In Mauritius, See Posts

Singer Jubin Nautiyal on Monday shared a series of photos on social media from his getaway in Mauritius. The vocalist underwent a surgery after he fell from a building staircase on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, he let his fans know that he has been discharged from the hospital and was in the process of recuperating.

"Recovery break... see you guys soon," he wrote along with a rose emoji and "recovery mode" and "digital detox" hashtag.

In the photos, Jubin can be seen donning a colourful shirt with polka dots and a necklace over a white T-shirt.

Taking to the comment's section, a fan wrote, "What charm! Can't take my eyes off of you. Enjoy your tour. Enjoy being loved. And please do take care of yourself (red heart emoji)."

Praying for his speedy recovery, one fan wrote, "Take care my dear… come back stronger and more amazing… will be missing you," while another said, "You are so handsome Jubin sir... get well soon, my rock star."

After Jubin's accident, his team had released a statement that read, "The singer broke his elbow, cracked his ribs and hurt his head after he fell from a building staircase. Jubin will undergo an operation for his right arm after his accident. He has been advised to not use his right arm."

Talking about how "God was watching over him", he had shared another post on the photo-sharing app on Saturday.

"Thank you all for your blessings. God was watching over me, and saved me in that fatal accident. I've got discharged and am recovering well. Thank you for your never ending love and warm prayers," he wrote.

Jubin has undeniably established himself as one of the leading figures in the Indian music scene due to his worldwide successes such as Raataan Lambiyaan, Lut Gaye, Humnava Mere, Tujhe Kitne Chahne Lage Hum, Tum Hi Aana and Bewafa Tera Masoon Chehra.

He has also lent his voice to Bana Sharabi from the upcoming movie Govinda Naam Mera, which stars Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

On November 23, he had performed at an event in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida where he crooned some of his renowned songs like Meherbaani, Taaron Sa Shehar, Manike, Kinna Sona, and Kaabil Hoon, to name a few.