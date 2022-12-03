Jubin Nautiyal Health Update: Singer Discharged From Hospital, Thanks Fans For Their Love And Prayers

SINGER Jubin Nautiyal on Thursday met with an accident in which he got seriously injured. The singer broke his elbow, cracked a rib and also suffered a head injury after falling from a building stairwell. As soon as the news of his accident came out, fans became worried and prayed for his speedy recovery. Now, The 'Manike' singer took to Instagram and shared an update about his health revealing that he got discharged.

Sharing the update, Jubin wrote, "Thank you all for your blessings. God was watching over me, and saved me in that fatal accident. I've got discharged and am recovering well. Thank you for your never-ending love and warm prayers."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jubin Nautiyal (@jubin_nautiyal)

His friends and colleagues from the music industry send their good wishes for a speedy recovery. Asees Kaur wrote, "Speedy recovery bro !! Sending you good vibes." Rapper Badshah commented, "Get well soon my brother."

On Thursday, Jubin was immediately rushed to the hospital after the accident. He has been advised by the doctors to not use his right arm and will undergo an operation.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jubin performed at a live concert in Dubai last week. He has also come up with songs 'Bana Sharabi' from Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Govinda Naam Mera' and 'Yu Tere Hue Hum' from Kajol-starrer 'Salaam Venky'.