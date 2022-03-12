New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Nikita Dutta popularly known for her role in Kabir Singh has a massive fan base. The actress is an active social media user and often share posts from her day-to-day life. Recently, Nikita posted a picture from her vacation which reportedly had Jubin Nautityal in it. The comment section of Nikita's post hints towards 'love in the air'

Taking to Instagram, Nikita posted a picture from her vacation in Dehradun, in the picture. Sharing the post, Nikita wrote, “I left a little bit of my soul in the mountains” and added a red heart emoji in the caption. Surprisingly, singer Jubin Nautiyal commented on the post and wrote, “Dint you forget your heart here as well” and also dropped a red heart in the comment section.

Soon after Jubin's comment fans began to speculate that the two were involved in a romantic relationship. Further several media reports suggest that both of their families are said to have met because the actress visited Jubin's hometown in Uttarakhand. Jubin also visited Mumbai to discuss wedding plans, media reports suggest.

Earlier, Nikita was spotted picking up her supposed beau from the airport. Later the pictures shared by Nikita hinted towards the romantic relationship between her and Jubin. Several speculations arose online hinting that the two are in a romantic relationship and soon will tie the knot.

Both of them have been constantly spotted commenting on each other's social media posts, resulting in fans speculating about their relationship.

Recently, Jubin said that he would like to do a re-make for all those tracks which he has loved all time.

"There are many songs I'd have loved to compose. Some cult classic songs that have stayed with me since the beginning of my career are 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai'. 'Badi Door se Aaye Hain Pyaar Ka Tofa Laye Hain' is another song I'd have loved to compose because of its lyrics, it is absolutely beautiful and out of the world," Jubin was quoted as saying by Times Now.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen