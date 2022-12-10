Jr NTR's 'Mahurat' Touted To Be Gangster Drama; Shoot To Begin In February

Jr. NTR has been making the rounds on the internet every day ever since the release of 'RRR.' There has been constant chatter on what the upcoming projects of the megastar will be. Since then, the actor came forward and announced two films NTR 30 with filmmaker Kortala Siva, and NTR 31 with director Prashanth Neel.

The shooting of both films has not been started yet, however, a new update has come up regarding Jr NTR's, NTR30 film with Kortala Siva. The title of their upcoming venture titled, 'Mahurat' will start its shooting schedule in February 2023, whereas the post-production steps will start in January in Hyderabad.

According to a report cited by Pinkvilla, Jr. NTR is ready to bang the new year with his two new upcoming ventures, where the shooting schedule will be completed in 5-6 months, and the films will be likely to get released by December 2023, or January 2024.

The report also states that Jr. NTR has been very cautious with his selection for upcoming projects, following the global fame of 'RRR.' The actor has been working closely with Kortala Siva on the script of NTR 30 and is satisfied with the output of the final draft. Titled, to be 'Mahurat', the film's full-fledged shoot will take place in January 2023.

The makers of 'Mahurat' are yet to finalize the female lead of the film, however, a top-young Bollywood actress is in the line to get selected. The report of Pinkvilla further states, "NTR 30 is not just high on action, but also has shades of emotions. After RRR's success, the team has been very particular on the treatment of the story, and are confident to pull off their vision."

Jr. NTR also took to his Instagram to announce the making of his upcoming film NTR30, where he shared a small clip announcing the cast and crew of the film, and wrote, "My next with Koratala Siva."