Jr NTR’s Event ‘NTR30’ Postponed Due To Nandamuri Taraka Ratna’s Demise

Jr NTR's upcoming project 'NTR30's opening ceremony was to be announced on February 24, however, the sudden demise of his cousin Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, and the upcoming film events were postponed to give the Nandamuri family some privacy.

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passed away at the young age of 39 on Saturday in Bengaluru, where he earlier collapsed during a political rally and was admitted to the hospital suffering a cardiac arrest.

The following schedule of #NBK108 which was scheduled to happen on Feb 23rd stands postponed Owing to the untimely demise of dearest #TarakaRatna



The whole team mourns his loss and sends their condolences to the family in these difficult times. — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) February 20, 2023

The late actor-turned-politician was the grandson of Telugu actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, NT Rama Rao. Taraka Ratna made his film debut in 2003 with 'Okato Number Kurradu' and since then appeared in many films as a lead, where he was known for his iconic role in the 2009 release 'Amaravathi.'

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Telugu publicist Vamsi Kaka took to his Twitter and wrote, "NTR 30 opening ceremony, which was scheduled to happen on February 24 stands postponed due to an unfortunate development in the family of @tarak9999 and @NandamuriKalyan. A new date will be announced at a later point in time."

The last rites of the actor were done on February 20, when Jr NTR was present and paid his last respect to his cousin. The actor was also accompanied by his brother Kalyanram. The duo was dressed in all-black shirts at the funeral, after which the family visited Taraka Ratna's home, where his wife Alekhya Reddy and daughter are residing.

'NTR30' will see Jr NTR reuniting with filmmaker Koratala Siva after their 2016's collaboration 'Janatha Garage.' The report also states that actor Janhvi Kapoor will make her Telugu debut with the film, where a source of Hindustan Times, stated, "It is true that Janhvi has been signed. The makers did have a few options in mind but they eventually went ahead with Janhvi. In a couple of weeks, the team is planning to do a photoshoot with the lead pair. The project will go on the floors next month."

Last month, Jr NTR made an appearance with filmmaker SS Rajamouli and co-actor Ram Charn at the Golden Globe Awards, as the film won the Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu'. The trio is expected to make an appearance at the upcoming Oscars and is also expected to perform at the event.